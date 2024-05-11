Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY remained flat at $15.08 during trading on Friday. 9,768,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,915,088. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

