Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $251.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.