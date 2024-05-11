Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

Abrdn Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 194,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

