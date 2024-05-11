Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,620 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,319,000 after buying an additional 702,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,330,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,887,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,209,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,597,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,508,000 after purchasing an additional 224,261 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

