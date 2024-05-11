Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.83.

DOX stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.23. 1,479,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,876,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

