Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. 405,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,207. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.57.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

