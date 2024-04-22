CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $12.31

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $11.30. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 12,148,975 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

