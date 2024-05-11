Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.900-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,396,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

