CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CTS to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
CTS Price Performance
Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.59. 116,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.71. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,465,341.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,314,604.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,465,341.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,896 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
About CTS
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.
