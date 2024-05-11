Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,930,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 100,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $360.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

