Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock traded down $11.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,731,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,414. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,439,000 after acquiring an additional 407,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $134,923,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

