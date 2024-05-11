Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.72

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Innospec has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Innospec has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Innospec to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,294. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Innospec

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $228,881.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.