Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 102.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TK stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.79. 912,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Teekay has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $799.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 11.09%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

