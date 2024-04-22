1,825 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Purchased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.90. 311,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.