Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 115,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $259.63. 230,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,445. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $221.81 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average of $247.27.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

