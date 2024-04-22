Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.41. 14,226,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,252,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

