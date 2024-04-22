Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $660,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.33. 8,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.53. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

