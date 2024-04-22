Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,399 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 3.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RZV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000.

Shares of RZV stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $100.40. 1,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $83.15 and a one year high of $109.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

