Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 252,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 684,569 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

