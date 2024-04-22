Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $26.31. 13,138,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,035,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.