Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.4% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 146.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.1 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $12.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,201.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,574.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,269.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,172.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.