211,929 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,929 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Lyft by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lyft by 1,142.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 345,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $16.31. 2,747,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,585,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.
Insider Activity at Lyft
In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,771 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura cut shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
