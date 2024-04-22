211,929 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,929 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Lyft by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lyft by 1,142.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 345,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $16.31. 2,747,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,585,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,771 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura cut shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Read Our Latest Report on LYFT

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.