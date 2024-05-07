Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $82.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

