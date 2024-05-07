Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

MDLZ stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

