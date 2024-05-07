Capital Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Capital Properties Stock Performance
CPTP stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Capital Properties has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.
Capital Properties Company Profile
