Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.88. 1,651,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZION

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.