Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 152.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,651 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after buying an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.50. The stock had a trading volume of 350,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,583. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $229.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

