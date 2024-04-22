11,409 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 123,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 59,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW remained flat at $4.42 during trading hours on Monday. 4,322,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,624,418. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

