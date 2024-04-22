PSI Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7,817.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.