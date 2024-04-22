Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $225,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

