Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Price Target at $83.00

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.13.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $74.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 48,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

