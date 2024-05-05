U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 20,035 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.41. The stock had a trading volume of 670,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,451. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.28. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.