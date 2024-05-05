Bellevue Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. 2,613,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,934. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.