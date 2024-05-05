U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,216,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 29,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Chevron by 38.3% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.25. 11,664,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,516,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.76. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

