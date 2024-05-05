60,233 Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Acquired by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JIRE traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $62.92.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

