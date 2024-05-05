U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 394.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,447 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 272,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 134,306 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 172,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 44,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.46. 8,501,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,194. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

