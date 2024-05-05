U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,794,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,447,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

