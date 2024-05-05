U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 282,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,533,000 after purchasing an additional 78,914 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 12,409,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,362,760. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

