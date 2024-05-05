The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.06. 2,767,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,171. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,949,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

