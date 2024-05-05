U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.74. 610,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.86. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

