Stifel Nicolaus Trims Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price to $85.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.45.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.97. 4,214,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,141. Celsius has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,186,215 shares of company stock valued at $80,215,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

