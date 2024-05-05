Benchmark Trims Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price to $19.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

CCRN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.67. 553,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,450. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,364,000 after buying an additional 834,941 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 343,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 80.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 179,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

