U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.47 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $253.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.07. The stock has a market cap of $380.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

