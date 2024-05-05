JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $76.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

