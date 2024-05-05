Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Masco by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Masco by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.56. 1,392,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,926. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.