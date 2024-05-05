Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,411. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $95.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

