FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $678.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

