The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

OTCMKTS MCEM opened at $184.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.53. Monarch Cement has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.14.

Get Monarch Cement alerts:

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.