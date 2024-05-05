Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 564.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

PSTL stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,872.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $51,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,872.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,819 shares of company stock valued at $270,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.