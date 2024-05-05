SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $771-786 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.51 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.21-0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

SWI stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

